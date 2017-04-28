Peachtree Mall murder trial jury hangs on one holdout

Jurors in the trial of three alleged gang members accused of a vengeance killing last year at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall say the woman serving as the jury’s foreperson is refusing to deliberate, saying the prosecution’s evidence is insufficient.
Two of the three defense attorneys have moved for a mistrial based on a hung jury. Prosecutors are asking Judge Frank Jordan Jr. to question individual jurors to determine whether they continue to deliberate or whether the woman is refusing to follow the court’s instructions and needs to be replaced with an alternate.
Jordan gave the jury a lunch break until 1:45 p.m., after which he intends to question it as a group.
Jurors are considering the evidence against Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26; charged in the March 26, 2016, fatal shooting of Anthony Meredith, 24.
Accompanied by Young and McFarland, Jones shot Meredith 10 times outside the entrance to the mall’s foot court about 7:30 p.m. that Saturday before Easter, authorities said.
The three blamed Meredith for the Nov. 21, 2015, fatal shooting of Young’s boyfriend Christopher Twitty, the father of her child. Twitty also was in the Crips, investigators said.
The jury began deliberating about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, took a lunch break at 11:30 a.m., returned at 1 p.m. and took cover during a tornado warning about 1:30. At 5 p.m., they sent a note to Judge Frank Jordan Jr. saying they could not reach a unanimous decision on the charges, and one juror was refusing to participate.
Court adjourned at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and jurors resumed their deliberations shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, but soon began sending the judge more inquiries about their impasse.
About 11:20 a.m., attorneys gathered in the courtroom to debate their next move.
Nancy Miller, who represents McFarland, and Mark Shelnutt, who represents Young, each moved for a mistrial. Tim Flournoy, who represents Jones, said the judge should instruct the jury to continue their deliberations.
All the defense attorneys argued against replacing the recalcitrant juror with one of the two alternates who remain on standby.
Flournoy said the court had no legal basis to do that. “No juror is required to go along to get along,” he said.
Shelnutt said the same. If the juror has decided the evidence is lacking, then she should not be pressured to alter that conclusion. “She should not feel like she should have to give up her decision,” he said.
Jordan discussed with attorneys a 2010 Georgia Court of Appeals decision titled Semega v. State, in which a rape conviction was reversed because of the method by which a juror was replaced.
The appeals court said the trial judge should make some inquiry before substituting an alternate:
“The trial court must exercise its discretion in removing a juror, and it may effect such a removal even after deliberations have begun. There must be some sound basis upon which the trial judge exercises his discretion to remove the juror. A sound basis may be one which serves the legally relevant purpose of preserving public respect for the integrity of the judicial process. Where the basis for the juror's incapacity is not certain or obvious, some hearing or inquiry into the situation is appropriate to the proper exercise of judicial discretion.”
