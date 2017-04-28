Opelika police trying to ID suspects who used counterfeit checks at Walmart

The Opelika Police Department is trying to identify three women accused of using counterfeit checks to buy gift cards Sunday at Walmart, 2900 Pepperell Parkway.
Police are investigating a complaint of criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of property which occurred at the store. Counterfeit checks were used to buy gift cards that were used to make purchases at other businesses in Opelika.
All suspects were described as black and 25-35 years old. The first suspect is 25-35 years old. She wore a green hat, brown jacket and white T-shirt. The second suspect wore a black hat, purple and gray jacket, white pajama style pants with writing on them and brown boots. The third suspect wore a black tank top with “Shot Caller” on the front.
Photos of the suspects were captured on store surveillance. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should notify the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
