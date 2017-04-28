Police: Columbus man raped girl multiple times over course of 6 years

A Columbus man allegedly raped a girl multiple times over the course of about six years, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
William Morse, 47, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. Thomas Shelton said he was called to a hospital on Feb. 8 to speak with the family of a 12-year-old girl who was molested. The girl told a school counselor that Morse has been raping her since she was 6 years old.
During an interview at the child advocacy, the victim said she couldn’t recall exactly how many times she was sexually assaulted. She said it was so common Morse would refer to the sexual acts as No. 1 and No. 2, according to police.
“She stated that she believes that it started when she was four,” Shelton said. “At one point, she stated that it happened 10 or 11 times.”
Morse was arrested around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in an auto repair shop on Floyd Road. An police report stated that the charges stem from incidents that occurred between July 29, 2015 and Dec. 25, 2016 at a residence near Forrest Road.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments