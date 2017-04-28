Tuskegee man charged in series of Auburn car break-ins

A 26-year-old Tuskegee, Ala., man was charged Thursday in a series of thefts on DeKalb Street and E. Long Leaf Drive, the Auburn Police Division said.
Jeremy D. Ewell, 22, was charged Thursday with two counts each of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, theft of property fourth degree and and possession of a forged instrument third degree. He was transported to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $11,500.
The charges stem from an investigation into auto burglaries on Sunday and Wednesday on DeKalb Street and East Long Leaf Drive. Victims said someone entered their 2008 Jeep Liberty and 2012 Hyundai Sonata while the vehicle was parked at their residences. They reported stolen checkbooks.
The suspect was captured on video surveillance at two banks and identified cashing two checks taken during the break-ins. After warrants were issued, Ewell was located in Opelika and taken into custody with help from the Opelika Police Department.
