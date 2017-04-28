Columbus caregiver charged after woman found with internal bleeding, bruising

A caregiver grabbed a 55-year-old woman by her neck and slammed her onto a couch at the East Columbus Personal Care Home, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Cathy Oatis, a 46-year-old woman who was employed at the nursing home in December, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter ordered the case bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Hart said an officer was called to the Midtown Medical Center around 12:02 a.m. April 11 to to check on an abused woman. The 55-year-old had severe bruising to her face and her left eye was swollen shut.
She was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit to be treated for internal bleeding, according to police.
Oatis told police the woman fell on the floor and hit her head at the East Columbus Personal Care Home at 4725 Josephine Street. A physician said the victim initially told him that Otis pushed her, but she later stated that she just fell.
“He also added that he was concerned about the victim’s injuries based on the fact that if it were actually a fall, there were no other injuries consistent with that to her hands, knees or anything that she would have attempted to use to break that fall,” Hart testified. “
Several days later, she was released from the hospital and returned to East Columbus Personal Care Home under Oatis’ care.
Officer Misty Boyette was called to the New Horizons Behavioral Health at 2100 Comer Ave. around 3 p.m. April 19. Individuals with the non-profit organization said the 55-year-old woman showed up to counseling with additional bruises to her face and neck.
She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Oatis told police that the woman fell again, but the victim said she was attacked.
The resident said Oatis struck her in the face and choked her when they were leaving the assisted-living facility around 7:30 a.m. April 10.
“Ms. Otis got upset with her, because she was taking to long to leave,” Hart testified. “She snatched her up by the neck and slung her on to the couch all because she was taking too long.”
She also said the defendant also slammed her against a wall months ago, according to police.
Police said the second reported incident led them to launch an investigation.
“Sometimes older individuals can bruise more easily, so nobody wanted to jump the gun,” Hart said. “We were notified on the second incident that we’re aware in such a short time that it was suspicious enough to begin an investigation.”
Authorities are still investigating to determine how many times the woman was attacked.
“There were multiple visits for medical treatment, so we’re investigating now to find out if it was one incident or there was an extensive amount of abuse over a period of time,” Hart told the court.
Caroline Cook, who owns the assisted-living facility, told the court that Oatis has had a clean record as an employee at East Columbus Personal Care Home
Attorney Michael Eddings said his client is a good person with no criminal record.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
