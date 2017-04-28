Crime

April 28, 2017 7:16 PM

Phenix City police prep for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

The Phenix City Police is taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at five locations through out the city.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police will be at locations to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. It’s also a chance to educate the public about the potential for abuse and medications.

Locations include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2514 Crawford Road

Central Activities Center, 1500 14th St.

Phenix City Police Department, 1111 Broad St.

North Precinct, 4301 Park Drive

South Precinct, 1507 Fifth St. South

