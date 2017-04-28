Phenix City police prep for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Phenix City Police is taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at five locations through out the city.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police will be at locations to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. It’s also a chance to educate the public about the potential for abuse and medications.
Locations include:
CVS Pharmacy, 2514 Crawford Road
Central Activities Center, 1500 14th St.
Phenix City Police Department, 1111 Broad St.
North Precinct, 4301 Park Drive
South Precinct, 1507 Fifth St. South
