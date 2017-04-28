Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

The trial of three alleged gang members charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. This is an excerpt of Assistant District Attorney Pete Temesgen's argument for dismissing the juror.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Crime

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Mark Shelnutt, who with co-counsel William Kendrick represents Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24, argued Friday for a mistrial on behalf of his client. Shelnutt was unsuccessful. The trial of the three alleged gangsters charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. Shelnutt objected to removing the juror, saying a “heated disagreement” is not unusual. “That’s part of deliberations,” he said, adding, “She’s entitled to her conclusion,” and, “’Dr. Phil’ is not an insult.” He moved for a mistrial based on a hung jury. So did McFarland’s attorney Nancy Miller.

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings

Crime

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings

Taylor Moss, a resident of the Winterfield community, talks about the challenges and frustrations of living in a neighborhood that has seen shootings, one fatal, not only on consecutive days but also right across the street from one another.

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Crime

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Family members and loved ones of Jason Boykin remember his kindness, smile and friendly spirit. Boykin,33, was found shot to death in his apartment. No one has been arrested yet in connection with Boykin's death.

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

Crime

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

Club Majestic, the site of a fatal Columbus shooting, will soon be no more. The city is scheduled to demolish the building at 2200 Cusseta Road on April 17 at 2 p.m. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council shut down Club Majestic in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster. At the time, they described the property as public nuisance due to constant reports of violence and criminal activity.

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

Crime

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

A man attempting to take out an automobile loan at a Kinetic Credit Union branch was arrested by federal agents on Monday and charged with making false statements to a federally insured institution and aggravated identity theft. James Theron Brown, also known as “John E. Catlette,” was arrested Monday at the Kinetic office at 4811 Banker’s Boulevard in Columbus, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia. Brown appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles, but the initial hearing was delayed until Friday morning.

Editor's Choice Videos