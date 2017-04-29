Schomburg Road overpass damaged by truck hauling equipment

The Schomburg Road overpass was damaged Saturday after a tractor-trailer truck hauling equipment on J.R. Allen Parkway struck the bridge, Columbus police said.
Patrol Lt. John McMichael said the overpass over J.R. Allen was struck about 11:55 a.m. The driver was aware of the damage after the metal boom on the truck struck the bottom of the bridge.
The bridge wasn’t closed after the incident but a chunk of concrete fell from the bridge.
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident but the investigation is continuing. McMichael said a team of officials will inspect the bridge next week to determine the damage.
