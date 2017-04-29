Crime

April 29, 2017 5:40 PM

Schomburg Road overpass damaged by truck hauling equipment

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

The Schomburg Road overpass was damaged Saturday after a tractor-trailer truck hauling equipment on J.R. Allen Parkway struck the bridge, Columbus police said.

Patrol Lt. John McMichael said the overpass over J.R. Allen was struck about 11:55 a.m. The driver was aware of the damage after the metal boom on the truck struck the bottom of the bridge.

The bridge wasn’t closed after the incident but a chunk of concrete fell from the bridge.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident but the investigation is continuing. McMichael said a team of officials will inspect the bridge next week to determine the damage.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:02

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos