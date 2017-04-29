Crime

April 29, 2017 6:05 PM

Teen robs man in Walgreens parking lot with toy gun

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was robbed by a teen using a toy gun Saturday morning in the parking lot of Walgreens, Columbus police said.

Patrol Lt. John McMichael said the teen may be charged as an adult in the 9:20 a.m. robbery at 7869 Veterans Parkway. The suspect was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center after his arrest.

McMichael said the teen was holding a revolver-type weapon after approaching the victim in the parking lot of the drug store. “It was not a functioning weapon,” he said.

Georgia law allows law enforcement to try teens ages 13 to 16 as an adult if a weapon is used during an armed robbery. Called the “seven deadly sins,” other charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, voluntary manslaughter and murder.

