Pizzas snatched from Domino’s delivery person

A delivery person for Domino’s pizza told police in LaGrange, Ga. that someone snatched pizzas from her.
According to a police report, the woman told officers she was making at delivery to a building on Hogansville Road when a black male met her in the breezeway. He snatched the pizzas from her and fled on foot.
Police got the call at 12:17 a.m.
She said the thief was about 25 years old and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue stripes on the side.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
