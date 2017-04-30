Crime

Pizzas snatched from Domino’s delivery person

A delivery person for Domino’s pizza told police in LaGrange, Ga. that someone snatched pizzas from her.

According to a police report, the woman told officers she was making at delivery to a building on Hogansville Road when a black male met her in the breezeway. He snatched the pizzas from her and fled on foot.

Police got the call at 12:17 a.m.

She said the thief was about 25 years old and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue stripes on the side.

Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.

