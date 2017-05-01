Columbus police: Man found with LSD after crash was driving stolen motorcycle

A 27-year-old man was driving a stolen motorcycle when he crashed in front of St. Francis Hospital with 100 doses of LSD allegedly in his possession, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Frank Sealy III, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of LSD with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the April 24 incident. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $12,500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Authorities said they were called to the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road around 12:52 a.m. April 24 to investigate a crash.
A witness told police a 65-year-old man leaving the parking lot in a 2016 Ford Fusion pulled out in front of Sealy as he was driving a motorcycle east on Manchester Expressway. The two vehicles collided, leaving Sealy injured and the other driver unharmed.
The 65-year-old was given a traffic citation for allegedly failing to yield, and Sealy was cited for allegedly not having a state tag or driver’s license.
Authorities said the defendant was at St. Francis Hospital being treated when one of the nurses found 100 doses of LSD wrapped in tin foil in his pants. A .22 caliber pistol was allegedly in his waist band and needle caps and bent spoons were on the motorcycle, according to officials.
Police said further investigation indicated that the vehicle Sealy was riding during the crash was reported stolen on Jan. 27. He was given an additional charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
“Mr. Sealy had a fake tag on the back (of the motorcycle),” the officer said. “The tag was an expired Texas tag in an attempt to throw off law enforcement.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
