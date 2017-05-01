LaGrange police investigate rape reported on Broad Street

A 19-year-old told police she was raped late Saturday on Broad Street, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Deparment.
Officials said they responded to the Wellstar Medical Center Sunday morning to investigate a possible sexual assault. A woman told police she was raped by a 20-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street.
No suspects were named in the release.
Anyone with information related to this case is enouraged to call the Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000, Detective John Slonaker at 706-883-2643 or Sgt. Robert Kirby at 706-883-2614.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
