May 01, 2017 7:25 AM

LaGrange police investigate rape reported on Broad Street

By Sarah Robinson

A 19-year-old told police she was raped late Saturday on Broad Street, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Deparment.

Officials said they responded to the Wellstar Medical Center Sunday morning to investigate a possible sexual assault. A woman told police she was raped by a 20-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street.

No suspects were named in the release.

Anyone with information related to this case is enouraged to call the Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000, Detective John Slonaker at 706-883-2643 or Sgt. Robert Kirby at 706-883-2614.

