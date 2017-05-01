Crime

May 01, 2017 1:12 PM

Columbus police: Two men with Ecstacy tried to sell drugs at The Hooch

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Two men were arrested early Sunday after trying to sell drugs at The Hooch bar in downtown Columbus, authorities said.

Jarrid Raushaud Battle, 22, of Phenix City and Shaheed Robert Patton, 24, of Columbus were apprehended on the scene at 12:50 a.m. and charged with possession of Ecstacy with the intent to distribute. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Columbus police said they were called to the bar at 1037 Broadway after someone reported that the suspects were trying to sell drugs in the business. Officers conducted a stop-and-frisk on both men.

According to a report, officials found 10 Ecstacy pills (street value of $200) in Battle’s front pocket and additional Ecstacy pills (street value of $700) in a Unisom sleep-aid pills in Patton’s left pocket.

Battle, who doesn’t have a valid pistol permit, allegedly tried to dispose of a gun during the arrest. He faces an additional charge of carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:02

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos