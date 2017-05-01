Crime

May 01, 2017 1:51 PM

Columbus teen charged with child molestation

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 19-year-old was charged with child molestation nearly nine months following an August incident near Fort Benning Road, authorities said.

Anthony Tinsley of Columbus faces child molestation and interference with custody charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

On Aug. 10, Columbus police were called to a domestic dispute at an apartment near Fort Benning Road. No details about the incident were released, but authorities filed child molestation and interference with custody warrants for Tinsley in connection with the case.

He was taken into custody in Panama City, Fla. at 12 a.m. Friday.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:02

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos