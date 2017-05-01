Columbus teen charged with child molestation

A 19-year-old was charged with child molestation nearly nine months following an August incident near Fort Benning Road, authorities said.
Anthony Tinsley of Columbus faces child molestation and interference with custody charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
On Aug. 10, Columbus police were called to a domestic dispute at an apartment near Fort Benning Road. No details about the incident were released, but authorities filed child molestation and interference with custody warrants for Tinsley in connection with the case.
He was taken into custody in Panama City, Fla. at 12 a.m. Friday.
