Opelika police investigate Circle K armed robbery on Pepperell Parkway

Authorities are searching for the two individuals who robbed the Circle K at 3902 Pepperell Parkway, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.
Two black men, one armed with a handgun, entered the gas station on Friday. They stole money from the store before running toward Auburn. No one was harmed, officials confirmed.
Police said both suspects were dressed in all black. One was wearing a black mask and the other was wearing a white mask, according the release.
Anyone with any information concerning this case is encouarged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
