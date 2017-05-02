Peachtree Mall murder trial hits another snag after juror falls during lunch

The trial of three alleged gangsters charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall hit another snag Tuesday when a juror was injured in a fall during a lunch break.
Judge Frank Jordan Jr. announced the mishap about 3:30 p.m. before dismissing the other jurors for the day, asking them to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He said the injured juror went to the hospital, and her condition was uncertain.
This misfortune followed Jordan’s replacing the jury foreperson Friday after four other jurors complained she was impeding deliberations. Defense attorneys already have moved for a mistrial based on that. Jordan has denied those motions.
Because Jordan replaced the foreperson with an alternate right before adjourning court Friday, he on Monday again had to instruct jurors on the law by which they must decide the case. Then the first of two tornado warnings that morning forced jurors to stop deliberating while they moved to a windowless room for safety.
Defense attorneys were arguing for a mistrial when a second warning made jurors move again. By the time they could go back, it was 10:42 a.m. Court adjourned around 5:30 p.m. Monday, and jurors returned at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
They are weighing the evidence against Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26; charged in the March 26, 2016, slaying of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith, who was gunned down outside the entrance to the mall’s food court about 7:30 p.m. He died about 30 minutes later at the hospital.
Jones is alleged to have shot Meredith 10 times as Young and McFarland watched. They blamed Meredith for the Nov. 21, 2015, fatal shooting of Young’s boyfriend Christopher Twitty, the father of her child, investigators said.
Meredith and Twitty had a dispute over Meredith’s fronting Twitty about $3,000 worth of marijuana, for which Twitty never paid, authorities said. Police allege Young, Jones and McFarland are all in the Crips street gang, as was Twitty.
In court Monday, defense attorneys argued Jordan lacked sufficient cause to remove the foreperson after complaints from only four jurors, as the other jurors said they were continuing to deliberate despite the impasse.
The trial is in its third week, with two days of deliberations last week set aside as the newly constituted jury started over.
Each defendant is charged with malice or intentional murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Meredith while committing the felony of aggravated assault, aggravated assault and gang violence. As the accused triggerman, Jones is charged also with using a firearm to commit a felony.
