Peachtree Mall murder trial hits another snag after juror falls during lunch

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events Pause 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 1:01 Attorney asks judge to dismiss charges against man charged in Columbus club shooting 0:25 Looking Back: Sunny Shah exits the federal courthouse after being sentenced to 21 months in prison 1:12 Grandparents of homicide victim Jakorbin King speak out 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award 1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Mark Shelnutt, who with co-counsel William Kendrick represents Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24, argued Friday for a mistrial on behalf of his client. Shelnutt was unsuccessful. The trial of the three alleged gangsters charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. Shelnutt objected to removing the juror, saying a “heated disagreement” is not unusual. “That’s part of deliberations,” he said, adding, “She’s entitled to her conclusion,” and, “’Dr. Phil’ is not an insult.” He moved for a mistrial based on a hung jury. So did McFarland’s attorney Nancy Miller. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer