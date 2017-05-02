Four facing multiple charges after shooting outside Columbus nightclub

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events Pause 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 1:01 Attorney asks judge to dismiss charges against man charged in Columbus club shooting 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:12 Grandparents of homicide victim Jakorbin King speak out 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 1:57 'He knew': Sonya Eddings says her ex-husband knew of indiscrepancies in trust account 1:47 Amazing Grace filled the quiet stadium for the luminaria ceremony at the 2017 Relay for life 0:25 Looking Back: Sunny Shah exits the federal courthouse after being sentenced to 21 months in prison 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Deandre Jamal Mabry, 22, was one of four people charged with reckless conduct and more in a shooting outside of the Glass House club at 357 Brennan Road. He was represented by Attorney Jennifer Curry Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com