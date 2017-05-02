Four facing multiple charges after shooting outside Columbus nightclub

One of four men charged in the shooting outside of the Glass House was denied entry into the nightclub moments before the incident, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Deandre Jamal Mabry, 22, Marquez Bismark Love, 20, Jassan Alexis Marion, 18, and Martavious Perez Hill, 20, were identified as the four men involved in the April 23 incident at 357 Brennan Road that ended without injuries.
Columbus Police Officer Christopher Caldwell and Cpl. Walter Haywood were called to the club after shots rang out around 1:15 a.m.
Two people, including a security guard, reported seeing an armed black man at the club with another black man. He was dressed in a red and black Chicago Bulls shirt.
One of the witnesses told the armed man he had to leave, because guns aren’t allowed on the property. He put the weapon under his shirt and walked away with the other individual.
They left in a gray Jeep with two other black men and headed south on Brennan Road toward Cusseta Road. Shots were fired outside of the business moments later.
Officer Rick Baran said he was searching the area when he spotted a silver Jeep Patriot with four black men driving northbound on North Lumpkin Road. He followed the vehicle to the Cusseta Package Store on 23rd Avenue and exited his patrol car.
He ordered the driver, who was also identified as Hill, to stop and told all four men to place their hands where he could see them. Mabry was seated in the passenger seat, Love was in the back seat on the left and Marion was in the back seat on the right.
They were removed from the vehicle, detained and searched. Hill told authorities on the scene, “Y’all have the wrong vehicle. You are looking for a Jeep Cherokee. This is a different jeep,” according to police.
Officials said they found two loaded 9 mm pistols in plain view, one in front of the rear passenger seat and the other between the driver and front passenger seat.
Four more loaded guns and a backpack were also in the Jeep, according to a report. Two of the weapons were in the backpack along with 10.4 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. One of the weapons in the bag was reported stolen.
All four suspects were charged with reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Hill was also charged with driving without a license.
They all pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Friday aside from Marion, who pleaded not guilty to his charges in a separate preliminary hearing.
Hill, Marion and Mabry were represented by different attorneys who all asked that the judge dismiss the theft charge against their clients.
Attorney Shevon Thomas, who represented Hill, reminded the judge that the stolen weapon was found in a backpack in the rear, and Hill was in the driver’s seat.
Jennifer Curry, who represented Mabry, and Alfonza Whitaker, who represented Love, also said their clients were not in immediate possession of the stolen weapon.
Curry asked that the reckless conduct charge also be dismissed.
“There wasn’t any testimony offered that he was actually involved in any shooting at the Glass House nightclub,” Curry said.
Judge Julius Hunter bound all the charges over to Superior Court.
