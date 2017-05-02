Suspect in Columbus club shooting accused of shooting man in the leg in January

One of four men charged in a shooting outside of a Columbus club on April 23 was previously arrested in an unrelated shooting on Arlington Drive.
Martavious Hill, 20, was allegedly denied entry into the Glass House club at 357 Brennan Road shortly before shots were fired outside of the business. Authorities said he left the scene in a Jeep Patriot with 22-year-old Deandre Jamal Mabry, 20-year-old Marquez Bismark Love, and 18-year-old Jassan Alexis Marion.
On Friday morning, Hill and two of the other suspects pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court to one count each of reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
Hill’s plea came months after he appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Jan. 31 to face charges related to a separate shooting.
Authorities said Hill shot a man in the right leg at a home Jan. 21 in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. Hill had several guns near the scene, according to police.
He was taken into custody in the 600 block of Arlington Drive about two hours after the shooting, police said in January.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
