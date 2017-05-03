Crime

May 03, 2017 11:07 AM

Police investigate armed robbery at Macon Road gas station

By Sarah Robinson

Authorities are searching for any possible suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Columbus Summit gas station.

In the report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed during the 10:20 p.m. incident at 3021 Macon Road.

Columbus police were called to the convenience store around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the armed robbery, but they have yet to make an arrest in the case. No suspect descriptions were listed in the police report.

