Police investigate armed robbery at Macon Road gas station

Authorities are searching for any possible suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Columbus Summit gas station.
In the report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed during the 10:20 p.m. incident at 3021 Macon Road.
Columbus police were called to the convenience store around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the armed robbery, but they have yet to make an arrest in the case. No suspect descriptions were listed in the police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
