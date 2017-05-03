Verdict reached in Peachtree Mall murder trial

The three defendants in the Peachtree Mall murder trial were found guilty on all counts in the murder of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith.
Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26, were found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gang violence. Jones was also found guilty of using a firearm to commit a felony.
Jones was found guilty of shooting Meredith 10 times as Young and McFarland watched. They blamed Meredith for the Nov. 21, 2015, fatal shooting of Young’s boyfriend Christopher Twitty, the father of her child, investigators said.
Meredith and Twitty had a dispute over Meredith’s fronting Twitty about $3,000 worth of marijuana, for which Twitty never paid, authorities said. Police allege Young, Jones and McFarland are all in the Crips street gang, as was Twitty.
Two jurors were replaced during the process of the trial, one for refusing to deliberate and the other due to an injury sustained during a lunch break.
