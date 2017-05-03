Columbus man arrested after cocaine, meth found during traffic stop

Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities found $50 worth of cocaine and meth during a traffic stop near Second Avenue, according to Columbus police.
Kristopher Lance Hulings, 26, was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
Manuel Fernandez Adams, 36, was charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance during the incident. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they found .5 grams of meth and .5 grams of cocaine (each with a street value of $50) during a traffic stop at the intersection of 42nd Street and Hickory Avenue.
A small amount of marijuana was also found, but the amount wasn’t listed in the police report. No further information has been released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments