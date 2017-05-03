Boy, 16, faces more charges after holdup in Walgreens parking lot

A 16-year-old accused in the Saturday armed robbery of a man in the Walgreens parking lot now faces additional charges, Columbus police said Wednesday.
Jaquarius Ta’Ron Ellison faces one count each of rape, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in a separate case. He is held at the Regional Youth Detention Center for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The new charges were filed four days after a man was robbed about 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the drug store at 7869 Veterans Parkway. Police said the teen used what looked like a real gun to robbed the victim. The teen was taken into custody shortly after the holdup.
The weapon was actually a toy gun, a revolver-type pistol but it appeared to be a working gun.
Under Senate Bill 440, Georgia law enforcement may try teens ages 13 to 16 as an adult if a weapon is used during an armed robbery. Called the “seven deadly sins,” other charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, voluntary manslaughter and murder.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments