Muscogee Sheriff’s Office collects almost 200 pounds of expired medication

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collected 192 pounds of expired, unused or unwanted prescription medication Saturday at the CVS Pharmacy on Double Churches Road in Columbus.
In a report, Sheriff Donna Tompkins said the program serves a vital public safety and public health interest with the rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses nationwide.
The joint effort between the sheriff’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration has collected 3,565 pounds of medication, which is 558 pounds more than last year. More than 7.1 million pounds of medication have been recovered since the program started.
A similar program was held at five locations throughout Phenix City, but an official said the tally wasn’t available as of Wednesday afternoon. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police were at locations to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. It’s also was a chance to educate the public about the potential for abuse and medications.
Phenix City locations were at the CVS Pharmacy, Central Activities Center, Phenix City Police Department, the North Precinct and the South Precinct.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments