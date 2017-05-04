Police: Man found with $900 worth of drugs, including Ecstasy, meth, cocaine

Columbus police found more than $900 worth of drugs in a Briddlewood Drive home after conducting surveillance on the residence for about four months, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Scott Alexander Couture, who was living in the house at the time, pleaded not guilty to possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects and use of a communication device to facilitate crime. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges.
Judge Julius Hunter Jr. bound the case over to Superior Court.
Agent Dexter Wysinger with the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit said authorities received tip in January about various narcotics being sold at Couture’s home in the 4800 block of Bridlewood Drive.
Authorities then started conducting a surveillance on the defendant’s home.
“We immediately observed what we believe, based on our training and experience, to be narcotic-related activity at the house,” Wysinger testified. “Individuals would drive up the residence and have frequent contact with Mr. Couture or other persons on the property. They would drive away shortly there after.”
Wysinger said they conducted traffic stops on several individuals leaving Couture’s residence. Some of them appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to police.
Warrants were issued for the defendant after he allegedly sold cocaine to an informant.
“Prior to the execution of the controlled purchase, Mr. Couture used his cellphone to facilitate the transaction,” Wysinger told the court.
Authorities obtained a warrant to search the Bridlewood Drive home. Wysinger said they arrived at the home around 7:04 p.m. Tuesday and had to force their way inside. They found Couture in his master bedroom and demanded him to come out.
“When he finally did come out to us, his right hand was completely red,” Wysinger testified. “We determined later that he had very likely flushed a quantity of cocaine down the toilet, which we were not able to retrieve.”
In the home, authorities allegedly found 2.2 grams of cocaine (street value of $220), 2.5 grams of Ecstasy (street value of $225), 37.6 grams of marijuana ($376), .8 meth (street value of $80), five doses of a controlled substance, small, plastic baggies, multiple digital scales, about 12 glass smoking devices and $1,000 in cash.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
