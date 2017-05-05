Columbus police searching for another suspect in fatal hit and run on MLK

Columbus police have issued warrants for a suspect in the March hit-and-run that killed 35-year-old Kassandra Hollinhead, according to a news release.
The police department’s Traffic Division said on Friday that TyQuandreshia Shambria Williams, 19, is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance. She is also known as “Ty” and “Tyquandresh.”
Anyone who has any information of the whereabouts of Williams is encouraged to call 911 or 706-225-4040.
Hollinhead was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on March 4 as she was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard around 10 p.m.
Jovonne Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. She has since been charged additionally with tampering with evidence and obstruction of law enforcement.
In April, police said they were looking for a “person of interest” in the case but no additional details about that search have been released.
