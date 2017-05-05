Columbus police searching for another suspect in fatal hit and run on MLK

2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events Pause

3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

0:25 Looking Back: Sunny Shah exits the federal courthouse after being sentenced to 21 months in prison

3:11 Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy is named Teacher of the Year

1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project

0:37 Large tree falls onto school playground