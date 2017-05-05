Man robbed while trying to help stranded motorist in LaGrange

A 50-year-old man told LaGrange, Ga., police that he was robbed after stopping Friday to help a woman who appeared to be a stranded motorist, according to a news release.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Ragland Street and Calumet Center Road in reference to an armed robbery around 4 a.m. Friday. Officers spoke with the victim who said he stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded motorist.
He said he observed a woman standing beside a black Dodge Charger on the shoulder of the southbound lane. When he exited his vehicle and began to approach the Dodge, a man appeared from a dark area between the vehicle and the wood line.
The victim said the man pointed a handgun at him and demanded his money. The robber was given an undisclosed amount of money before making the victim lie on the ground at gunpoint until the man and woman fled inside the vehicle.
The robber was described as a black man between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-9 inches tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
