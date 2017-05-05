Police: 16-year-old committed 2 robberies before raping woman at Peachtree Mall

A homeless 16-year-old allegedly robbed two people the same weekend he is accused of raping a woman at the Peachtree Mall, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jaquarius Ta’Ron Ellison, who was charged as an adult, pleaded not guilty to rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Regional Youth Detention Center.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. Robert Nicholas said authorities were called to the Krystal restaurant at 5412 Veterans Parkway around 12 p.m. April 28 to investigate an armed robbery.
The 19-year-old victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a young black man wearing red shorts and a black shirt asked him if he had change for $5. As he reached into his pocket to get the change, the suspect pointed a firearm at him.
The gunman opened the car door and took the money from his hand before running south toward Airport Thruway. The victim wasn’t injured.
Patrol officers searched the area but couldn’t locate the suspect.
Ellison, who is homeless, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged in a separate armed robbery that occurred around 9:20 a.m. April 28 at the Walgreens at 7869 Veterans Parkway. He allegedly asked a man for change for $5 before using a toy gun to steal money from him in the store parking lot.
“I was reading over these reports of his arrest on Saturday and noticed that the physical description and the modus operandi of Mr. Ellison matched what the (Krystal armed robbery victim) told me,” Nicholas testified.
The detective presented a photo line-up of six images, including a photo of Ellison to victim. He identified the teen as the gunman in the April 28 incident, according to police.
Ellision was given additional charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Columbus Police Detective Amanda Hogan said he was later charged in a kidnapping and rape that occurred on April 29.
A 19-year-old woman told detectives that a stranger who approached her asking for change for $5 kidnapped her from the TGI Fridays at the Columbus Park Crossing at 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard.
She said he aimed a gun at her and forced her to drive him to the AMC Classic Peachtree 8 at 3131 Manchester Expressway, where he raped her outside of the mall. Hogan said mall security saw the incident on camera, but they thought the two were engaging in consensual sex.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
