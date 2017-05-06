Police: Wanted man with gun tried to influence armed robbery witness

A wanted armed robbery suspect was arrested after he showed up to a woman’s house with a gun and told her to have his charges dropped, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Xavier Jordan Fair, 22, was apprehend after allegedly fleeing from authorities in a car with his 23-year-old brother and 22-year-old sister-in-law.

Columbus Police Officer Misty Boyette said she was called to the 4200 block of Forrest Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an incident involving a wanted man. The resident told police that Fair, an armed robbery suspect, showed up to her home with a weapon.

“He was telling her to instruct her sister and brother to drop the active warrants on him,” Boyette testified. “She stated she was scared he was going to cause harm to her due to him having possession of the firearm.”

Boyette said Fair ran from the home, but she spotted him near the railroad tracks and chased him. Police lost sight of Fair after he allegedly fled through the woods. He was later found traveling in a red 2010 Chevy Impala with two other individuals.

Officials said they tried to stop the car near Snelling Drive, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Boyette said the vehicle stopped when she blocked him on the roadway.

Fair allegedly exited the vehicle and ran toward the railroad tracks, where he was captured. Donald Fair and his wife, Catherine Fair, were found in the Chevy and taken into custody.

The couple’s child, who wasn’t injured, was buckled up in the backseat of the car. The Division of Family and Children Services was notified.

Officials found one loaded firearm under the front passenger seat and another in the glove compartment. Xavier, a convicted felon, claimed ownership of the weapon under the seat, according to police.

Xavier told police he called Donald and asked him for a ride, according to the officer’s testimony. Donald and Catherine said they didn’t know he was wanted at the time.

“He went there and picked up his brother only to find out that the cops had been chasing his brother on foot,” said attorney Shevon Thomas, who represented Donald during Friday’s hearing.”

Xavier was charged with influencing a witness, felony obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident. The other two suspects were charged with reckless conduct and felony obstruction.

Judge Julius Hunter reduced the felony obstruction charges to misdemeanor obstruction charges after attorneys requested that the charges be reduced. They also stated that their clients didn’t know Xavier was wanted until after the pursuit.

The three co-defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges. They were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail and the case was bound over to Superior Court.

Xavier was awarded bonds totaling $16,000. Catherine was given bonds totaling $1,750. Donald was given bonds totaling $3,000.

Related stories from the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Attorney: Man didn't know brother was fleeing from police when he gave him a ride

Thomas and attorney Jennifer Curry, who represented Catherine, were pleased with the reduced charges. Curry felt all of her client’s charges should have been dismissed.

“She was merely a passenger in the car with her husband,” Curry said. “She wasn’t fleeing, eluding or obstructing law enforcement in any way.”