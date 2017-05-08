Crime

May 08, 2017 10:54 AM

Former Russell County school employee faces child sex charges

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A former Russell County school employee has been arrested on child sex charges, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Jeremy Brock Bumgardner was arrested Friday and charged with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Bumgardner is a former employee of the Russell County Board of Education and was working at Russell County High School in 2016 when the offense took place, the sheriff’s office said.

The Investigation Office said no additional information is available at this time.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City 0:39

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City
One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 2:57

One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events

Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos