Former Russell County school employee faces child sex charges

A former Russell County school employee has been arrested on child sex charges, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Jeremy Brock Bumgardner was arrested Friday and charged with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and transmitting obscene material to a child.
Bumgardner is a former employee of the Russell County Board of Education and was working at Russell County High School in 2016 when the offense took place, the sheriff’s office said.
The Investigation Office said no additional information is available at this time.
