Three men arrested after shooting at Columbus apartment

Three men were arrested after a shooting at the Ballard Way apartment complex on Hunter Road, Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon confirmed.
Lawrence Simmons, 33, Antwann Small, 32, and Julio Rodriguez, 47, were charged with reckless conduct with a weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits, second-degree damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Small was also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Xanax, suspended registration and driving while license suspended or revoked. Simmons faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
They were placed in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities were called to the 5600 Hunter Road after shots were fired at Ballard Way apartments around 7:34 p.m. Sunday. Sheldon said the building was struck by gunfire, but he’s not aware of any reported injuries.
Sheldon said Simmons, Small and Rodriguez were apprehended at the intersection of Forrest Road and Mahan Drive after officials spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one seen at the scene. Police found two weapons in the vehicle.
During the arrest, authorities said they located more than $200 worth of crack cocaine and Xanax pills.
Sheldon said there are no further details about the incident available at this time.
