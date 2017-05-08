Crime

May 08, 2017 4:35 PM

Man, 20, dies after wreck near Auburn

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 20-year-old man died late Sunday in a crash on Alabama 14, six miles west of Auburn, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Waylon Stipanovic was not using a seat belt when the 2008 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at the 214 mile marker on Alabama 14. He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting

Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting 1:12

Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City 0:39

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City
One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 2:57

One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos