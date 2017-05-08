Man, 20, dies after wreck near Auburn

A 20-year-old man died late Sunday in a crash on Alabama 14, six miles west of Auburn, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Waylon Stipanovic was not using a seat belt when the 2008 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at the 214 mile marker on Alabama 14. He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments