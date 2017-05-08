Former Russell County teacher charged with having sexual relationship with a student

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor believes an investigation by his office will produce enough evidence to show that a former Russell County High School teacher had a sexual relationship with a student.
At a Monday news conference, Taylor said Jeremy Brock Bumgardner, 26, of Phenix City has been charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and transmitting obscene material to a child.
He was given a $15,000 bond for the first charge and a $5,000 for the latter.
Taylor said Bumgardner, accompanied by his lawyer, turned himself in to authorities.
Investigators said Bumgardner, who worked at the school from January 2016 until he resigned in November 2016, is married and currently works for Domino’s Pizza in Columbus.
He said investigators first became aware of the situation on May 1 and worked on it several days. The arrest was made May 5.
Taylor said part of the investigation is to find out if there were any other victims.
“We still have evidence to recover,” the sheriff said.
Taylor said cooperation from the student and cellphone messages makes him believe there is ample evidence for investigators to be able to make the case.
Taylor said parents should monitor what their children have on their cellphones.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments