May 08, 2017 8:41 PM

Man dies in Pittsview crash Monday

By Larry Gierer

A 31-year-old Georgia man died in a three-vehicle crash early Monday evening.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the man dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m.

He has not yet released the name of the man.

The crash happened on Cedar Heights Road off Highway 165 in Pittsview, Ala.

Sumbry said the man was driving a BMW which burst into flames in the crash but the man had been ejected from the vehicle.

Sumbry gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

He said no autopsy is planned.

The case is still under investigation.

