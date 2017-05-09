Crime

May 09, 2017 12:37 PM

Police: Man touched himself near walking track at Lakebottom Park

By Sarah Robinson

A Columbus man was seen touching himself near the walking track at Lakebottom park, according to Columbus police reports released Tuesday morning.

Renaldo Cortez Burke, 32, was arrested in connection with the incident at 3 p.m. Monday and charged with public indecency. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but he was released after posting bond.

Authorities said they were called to Lakebottom Park at 1505 Cherokee Ave. around 11 a.m. Monday to investigate a public indecency incident. Burke was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Officials said he touched himself along the edge of the walking track. During a on-camera interview with police, he allegedly admitted to sitting in his vehicle and touching himself on two separate occasions.

In the report, officers didn’t clarify whether those to other incident he allegedly admitted to also occurred at the park.

