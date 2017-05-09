Two Macon Road gas stations robbed within hours

Columbus police are investigating two gas station armed robberies that occurred on Macon Road between late Monday and early Tuesday.
A knife was used during both incidents, but there is no mention of injuries in the police report.
Officials were called to the Chevron at 3161 Macon Road around 9:46 p.m. Monday to investigate an armed robbery.
Officials were called to another armed robbery at the Circle K gas station at 3720 Macon Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials have yet to release further information about either incident or confirm whether the two incidents are related. No arrests have been made in either case and no suspect descriptions were given in the reports.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
