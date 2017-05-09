Columbus man shot father 3 times during dispute over money, police say

A 19-year-old Columbus man shot his father three times during an argument over money, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jermaine Antwon Thomas Jr., who was accused of the March 6 incident, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $60,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective David Middlebrooks said officials were called around 8:50 p.m. March 6 to a shooting in the 1700 block of Elvan Avenue. On the scene, they found Thomas’ father suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg, arm and stomach.
Officials also located 9mm shell casings on the scene.
The victim was transported to the Midtown Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He has since been released.
The victim told police at the hospital that his son shot him three times during an argument over money, Middlebrooks testified. Witnesses also identified Thomas as the shooter, according to police.
Warrants were issued for the defendant in March.
Two Columbus police officers were working part time at a business in the 1200 block of Webster Avenue when they came across a red Nissan Altima with two occupants, including the defendant. Thomas and the other individual had two loaded firearms in the car, authorities said.
Thomas was taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. Monday. He was arrested on the warrants issued in March and given additional charges of giving a false name and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the jail without bond before Tuesday’s hearing.
Thomas didn’t testify in court, but his attorney asked the judge to award him bonds. Hunter did so after explaining the seriousness of the crime.
“I’ll be frank with you,” the judge told defense attorney William Kendrick. “My inclination on the aggravated assault is to have a higher bond, but I’ll give him a $50,000 bond.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments