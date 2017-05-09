Columbus man shot father 3 times during dispute over money, police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." Pause 1:14 Attorney requests bond for man accused of shooting father 3 times during dispute over money 0:39 One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City 1:12 Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting 3:00 Shooting update: Police officer placed on leave following deadly shooting, department in process of turning over all evidence to state investigators 0:53 Rusty Abernathy makes plea for return of beloved dirt bike 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 3:03 Columbus Regional pursues merger with Piedmont Healthcare 2:28 The Olivia D. Amos birthing center is unveiled at Columbus Regional Health 2:23 Area seventh-graders meet technology through GEAR UP Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jermaine Thomas Jr.,19, of Columbus pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder's Court to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities said he shot his father three times March 6 in the 1700 block of Elvan Avenue. He was represented by attorney William Kendrick. srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com