Police searching for car involved in deadly drive-by shooting on 24th Street

The 24th Street shooting that killed a 23-year-old man Monday night was a drive-by, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.
Lt. Greg Touchberry said Glen Adipi was standing near the street when a car came down and fired shots from a small four-door red or burgundy vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima. There were two men in the car, according to the release.
Authorities were called to the 1400 block of 24th Street after the shots rang out around 11:15 p.m. Monday. They found Adipi lying on the ground, suffering from one gunshot wound.
Medics tried to revive him on the scene, but they were unsuccessful. No additional details about the shooting are available at this time.
“We’re in the really early stages of this investigation,” said Slouchick, who confirmed that no arrests have been made in the case.
Adipi was killed at the same apartment complex where 26-year-old Lavonte Thomas was fatally shot on April 30. Touchberry said Wednesday morning that it remains unclear whether the two incidents are related.
Adipi’s death is the 11th homicide in Columbus in 2017 and the tenth investigated by Columbus police.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291 or alocey@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments