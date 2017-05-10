Police offering $6,000 reward in fatal shooting of 4-year-old girl

More than two years after a 4-year-old girl was killed in her Americus home, authorities are offering a $6,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department is investigating the death of Assata Snipes, who was shot December 30, 2014, at 802B Georgia Ave.
“The investigation into the matter is still ongoing,” the GBI stated in a news release. “The reward in this investigation is $6,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.”
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the GBI office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
