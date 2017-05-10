Police investigate Circle K armed robbery on Buena Vista Road

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday at the Circle K gas station at 3010 Buena Vista Road.
Authorities said a knife was used during the 1:09 a.m. incident, but there is no mention of injuries in the police report.
Officials were called to the scene around 1:16 a.m. Monday to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made in the case. No suspect descriptions were listed in the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments