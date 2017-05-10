Police: Dispute involving over 10 people led to shootout at Columbus apartment

A dispute between two groups of people led to a shootout at the Ballard Way apartment complex, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Lawrence Simmons, 33, Antwann Small, 32, and Julio Rodriguez, 47, were arrested in connection with the incident at 5600 Hunter Road. No one was harmed, but a bullet went into an apartment occupied by a woman and her two children.
Columbus Police Cpl. Bobby Jackson said he was near Ballard Way apartments with another officer when they heard shots coming from the area around 7:34 p.m. Sunday.
Jackson said they went to the scene to investigate. They spoke to a woman at the intersection of Wesley Drive and Hunter Road who gave a description of a white truck that she said was involved.
Police then spotted a white Dodge Ram that matched the vehicle description turning west on Forrest Road and tried to performed a traffic stop. The driver, who later was identified as Small, allegedly continued to travel west.
Jackson said he caught up to the vehicle, and it pulled over at the intersection of Forrest Road and Mahan Drive. Simmons was a passenger in the vehicle and Rodriguez was in the truck bed, authorities testified.
They were taken into custody at the intersection.
In Small’s pocket, police allegedly found 0.2 grams of crack cocaine (street value of $30), 2.1 grams of powder cocaine (street value of $210) and multiple Xanax pills. A 9 mm pistol and .40-caliber firearm with a strong odor of gun powder were found in the truck, Jackson added.
Simmons told police he was at Ballard Way apartments with Small and Rodriguez when a group of strangers started firing shots at them, according to the officer’s testimony.
“He stated Mr. Small and Mr. Rodriguez returned fire,” Jackson testified.
Police said Small told them Simmons was the shooter.
Witnesses said a group of about 11 men walked into the apartment complex moments before a smaller group of men arrived in a white pickup truck. The occupants in the truck exited the vehicle and started arguing with the men.
“During the argument, one of the occupants of the truck went to the rear of the vehicle and loaded a pistol he had in his waistband,” Jackson said. “(The witness) stated that they argued for several minutes before the group left and went toward the back of the apartment complex. The group then returned, firing shots at the occupants of the vehicle.”
The people in the truck returned fire before leaving the scene, according to a witness’ statement to police.
Rodriguez, Small and Simmons were charged with reckless conduct with a weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits, second-degree damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Small also was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Xanax, suspended registration and driving while license suspended or revoked. Simmons faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Small and Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to all charges aside from discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Judge Julius Hunter continued Simmons’ hearing until 9 a.m. Friday to allow him time to hire an attorney. That’s also when Small and Rodriguez will face one count of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Small and Rodriguez were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail. The judge awarded Small bonds totaling $25,100 and Rodriguez bonds totaling more than $6,500.
Simmons remains in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
It’s unclear at this time if police have identified any additional suspects in the shooting.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
