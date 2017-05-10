Crime

May 10, 2017 9:24 PM

Authorities in Alabama seek clues in Selma woman’s death

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Authorities in Alabama seek information in connection with the death this week of Shmeko Shontae Sturdivant of Selma.

An investigation is underway by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Alabama State Bureau of Investigation after Sturdivant’s body was found off of County Road 40 in Lowndes County. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is seeking information which could resolve the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at 334-242-1142 or the ALEA Central Communications Center at 334-270-1122. Callers may remain anonymous by using the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man."

Witness to court: 1:41

Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man."
Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting 1:12

Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City 0:39

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos