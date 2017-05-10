Authorities in Alabama seek clues in Selma woman’s death

Authorities in Alabama seek information in connection with the death this week of Shmeko Shontae Sturdivant of Selma.
An investigation is underway by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Alabama State Bureau of Investigation after Sturdivant’s body was found off of County Road 40 in Lowndes County. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is seeking information which could resolve the case.
Anyone with information should contact the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at 334-242-1142 or the ALEA Central Communications Center at 334-270-1122. Callers may remain anonymous by using the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.
