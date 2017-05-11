Columbus police investigating armed robbery at CVS on Hilton Avenue

Columbus police searching for any possible suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening at the CVS Pharmacy at 3617 Hilton Avenue.
An officer was called to the store around 6:53 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the incident, but no arrests have been made in the case. No suspect descriptions were given in the police report.
Officials said a gun was used during the incident, but the report doesn’t mention any one being wounded.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
