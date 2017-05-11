Judge sentences Columbus stepfather who bashed his 2-year-old’s skull in

The man convicted of bashing in his 2-year-old stepson’s head in 2013 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Judge Ron Mullins gave 31-year-old Randall Guy Keller that sentence in the death of William Powell, his ex-wife’s son by another man.
Powell’s family, now living in Washington State, did not return to Columbus for the sentencing.
Jurors on April 6 found Keller guilty of murder for banging the child’s head against a floor or wall to give the child a fatal skull fracture. They also convicted him of first-degree child cruelty, second-degree burglary, misdemeanor marijuana possession and two counts of having drug-related objects.
Prosecutor George Lipscomb in his closing argument listed the evidence pointing to Keller’s guilt, including the defendant’s Googling the pressure needed to cave in a skull, just one day after the boy was hospitalized on June 7, 2013.
When Keller researched that on his phone, doctors had not yet told the family the child had a skull fracture. Keller testified he looked that up because he had overheard hospital staff talking about head trauma.
Lipscomb told jurors that if Keller had that information, he didn’t bother to pass it on to Powell’s distraught mother, who frantically was trying to find out why her son was comatose.
Keller displayed other incriminating behavior, Lipscomb said: He sent texts to others in the family telling them not to talk about what happened. He began suggesting other ways the child might have been injured, saying the boy earlier had been pointing to his head, and had been playing roughly with older, larger children.
On the witness stand, Keller even suggested one of the boy’s young sisters might have injured him, a baseless claim Lipscomb called “repulsive.”
The prosecutor also emphasized medical testimony that Powell died from a skull fracture with swelling of the brain and “multiple” points of internal bleeding resulting from “nonaccidental” head trauma, thus refuting any claim the boy had an accidental fall.
Lipscomb recounted the circumstances leading to the boy’s death, arguing Keller was under so much stress that he snapped:
Though Keller and his wife had divorced after having two daughters, and she had moved to Washington State, he in 2013 persuaded her to move back in with him on Columbus’ Lon Drive, so he could watch the children while she pursued a career in nursing.
Along with his ex-wife and two daughters, Keller lived there with his wife’s brother and Powell.
Having served in the Army in Iraq, Keller had post-traumatic stress disorder, for which he was taking medication. But his texts at the time showed he also was drinking and trying to trade his prescription drugs or Xbox gaming machine for marijuana, because he’d lost his job, wrecked his car and had no income.
Because he was earning no money, the family needed public assistance to get by.
The night he fatally injured Powell, Keller got into a confrontation with his next-door neighbors after they saw him break into their car, from which he stole some check stubs police later found in his kitchen wastebasket. The dispute got so heated that each side got knives and other weapons before police arrived to intervene.
The dispute started about 1:30 a.m. By the time police left after both sides agreed to stay off each other’s property, it was around 3 a.m.
Powell’s mother said the boy went to bed soon after that, and so did she, her brother and two daughters. Keller, who wasn’t sleeping well, stayed up.
Keller later woke the others, saying Powell was not breathing. He started giving the boy cardiopulmonary resuscitation until an ambulance took the child to Columbus’ Midtown Medical Center, where doctors immediately had him transferred to the Scottish Rite children’s hospital in Atlanta. The family followed, but Keller later came back to Columbus.
Lipscomb cited texts exchanged over that time, during which the mother told Keller she needed him to return to Atlanta, and Keller replied that he’d return when he could.
Over that same period, Keller’s other texts showed he was trying to sell or trade his pills and Xbox to get marijuana, Lipscomb said.
The child died in Atlanta on June 9, 2013. An autopsy the next day revealed he had a skull fracture that ran from the top of his head to the base of his skull.
Witnesses told police another source of family tension was how the parents treated their children. Keller and his wife divorced after she had Powell with another man she met while Keller was deployed. Keller later had a son with another woman.
He and Powell’s mother argued over his treating Powell differently than he treated his daughters and son.
The day after Powell was injured, Keller tried to get his son away from the boy’s mother, and indicated to others he intended to take his son and two daughters to Florida, Lipscomb said.
The prosecutor alleged that when the rest of the family went to bed after Keller’s early morning confrontation with the neighbors, Keller was hoping to relax and smoke marijuana, but the little boy kept coming into the room to stay up with him.
Eventually this so provoked Keller that he lost his temper and bashed the boy’s head against a hard, flat surface, Lipscomb told the jury.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
