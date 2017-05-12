Crime

Columbus man arrested after allegedly robbing same Circle K twice in 2 days

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly robbed the Circle K gas station on 12th Avenue twice in two days, authorities said.

Octavious Lamar Miles, 33, faces one count each of attempted armed robbery, robbery and aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police said Miles robbed the Circle K gas station at 1801 12th Ave. around 5:10 a.m. April 29. He allegedly tried to rob the Bargain Town department store at 2326 Francis Street later that day around 1:55 p.m.

Authorities said he robbed the Circle K on 12th Avenue a second time the following morning around 6:47 a.m.

He allegedly was armed with a knife during the second incident at Circle K and the incident at Bargain Town, but the police reports do not mention anyone being injured.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

