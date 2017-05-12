Charge dropped against 3 men accused in shootout at Columbus apartment

One of four charges filed in connection with a shootout at Ballard Way apartment complex was dismissed Friday afternoon in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Lawrence Simmons, 33, Antwann Small, 32, and Julio Rodriguez, 47, face reckless conduct, second-degree damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges related to the Sunday night incident at 5600 Hunter Road that ended without injuries.
Columbus Police Cpl. Bobby Jackson requested that the discharging a firearm in city limits charge filed against all three co-defendants be dropped, because he wasn’t able to get in contact with some of the witnesses. Judge Julius Hunter dismissed the charge for lack of prosecution.
Hunter also continued Simmons’ case a second time to allow him more time to hire an attorney. His hearing is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Small and Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to their charges Thursday morning in Recorder’s Court. Small faces an additional drug charge, while Simmons faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During the hearing, Jackson told the court he and another officer were near Ballard Way apartments when they heard shots coming from the area around 7:34 p.m. Sunday.
On their way to the scene, they spoke to a woman at the intersection of Wesley Drive and Hunter Road who gave a description of a white truck that she said was involved.
Police spotted a white Dodge Ram that matched the vehicle description turning west on Forrest Road and tried to perform a traffic stop. The driver, who was later identified as Small, allegedly continued to travel west.
Jackson said he caught up to the vehicle, and it stopped at the intersection of Forrest Road and Mahan Drive. Simmons was a passenger in the vehicle and Rodriguez was in the truck bed, authorities testified.
They were taken into custody at the intersection.
In Small’s pocket, police allegedly found 0.2 grams of crack cocaine (street value of $30), 2.1 grams of powder cocaine (street value of $210) and multiple Xanax pills. A 9 mm pistol and .40-caliber firearm with a strong odor of gun powder were found in the truck, Jackson added.
Simmons told police he was at Ballard Way apartments with Small and Rodriguez when a group of strangers started firing shots at them, according to the officer’s testimony.
“He stated Mr. Small and Mr. Rodriguez returned fire,” Jackson testified.
Police said Small told them Simmons was the shooter.
Witnesses on the scene said a group of about 11 men walked into the apartment complex moments before a smaller group of men arrived in a white pickup truck. The occupants in the truck exited the vehicle and started arguing with the men.
“During the argument, one of the occupants of the truck went to the rear of the vehicle and loaded a pistol he had in his waistband,” Jackson said. “(The witness) stated that they argued for several minutes before the group left and went toward the back of the apartment complex. The group then returned, firing shots at the occupants of the vehicle.”
The people in the truck returned fire before leaving the scene, according to a witness’ statement to police. The bullet went through an apartment occupied by a woman and her two children, no one was harmed.
It’s unclear at this time if police have identified any additional suspects in the shooting.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
