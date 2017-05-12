Man who died in Interstate 185 crash is identified

One man died and two people were injured after an SUV crashed in the southbound lane of Interstate 185 in Columbus, authorities said.
David Howard, 33, was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at the scene of the crash south of Smith Road at 6:04 p.m. Friday, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. No autopsy is planned in the death.
Two passengers in the Chevy Trailblazer were injured in the one-vehicle crash, Worley said. A woman and a young girl were taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
Howard apparently was driving the SUV southbound when it went out of control and overturned multiple times before stopping. Howard, who didn’t appear to be wearing a seat belt, was partially hurled from the vehicle after the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Columbus police who are looking at a possible blown tire on the vehicle before it went out of control.
Check back for more details as they become available.
Comments