May 14, 2017 12:24 PM

Special Operations Unit makes prostitution arrest

By Larry Gierer

Work by members of the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit led to a prostitution arrest Saturday.

According to a Columbus police report, arrested and charged with prostitution was Raamiah Livsey. She was also charged with possession and use of drug related objects.

She is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday at 9 a.m.

Livsey was arrested at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The unit was investigating high crime areas for the purpose of investigating prostitution activity.

According to the police report, Livsey shouted “hey, white boy” at the undercover officer from a house on 25th Avenue near Dawson Street. She then entered the unmarked vehicle on the passenger side. She asked the officer if he was the police, grabbed his hand and placed it on her thigh. She then agreed to perform oral sex for $20.

When she was arrested, she began shouting and repeatedly asked not to be taken to jail.

Police say she was found to be in possession of two glass smoking devices.

