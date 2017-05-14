Crime

May 14, 2017 3:52 PM

Columbus police searching for missing man

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department is searching for missing 40-year-old Shawn St. John whose family is concerned for his health and believes that he may be in danger.

Police say he may be in the Columbus/Phenix City area and driving a blue 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Oklahoma tag number 888HFZ.

St. John is 40 years old. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes. He is bald.

Anyone with information should call 706-653-3231 or 706-653-3449.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting

Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 3:43

Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting
Witness to court: 1:41

Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man."
Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting 1:12

Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos