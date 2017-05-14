Columbus police searching for missing man

The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department is searching for missing 40-year-old Shawn St. John whose family is concerned for his health and believes that he may be in danger.
Police say he may be in the Columbus/Phenix City area and driving a blue 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Oklahoma tag number 888HFZ.
St. John is 40 years old. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes. He is bald.
Anyone with information should call 706-653-3231 or 706-653-3449.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments