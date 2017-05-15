Columbus teen arrested after allegedly firing shots outside of nightclub

A 19-year-old was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired outside of the Glass House nightclub at 357 Brennan Road.
DeCarlos Tenneil Warren of Columbus was taken into custody on the scene at 1 a.m. Sunday and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were driving past the Glass House when a security guard reported that shots were fired in the parking lot. No one was harmed, but some property was damaged.
The security guard told the responding officers he used a stun gun to take the shooter into custody before they arrived, because the man was armed. Warren, who was identified as the gunman, was transported to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center but refused treatment.
Sgt. Art Sheldon said no further details about the incident are available at this time.
