Police: Prostitute flashes officer before agreeing to have sex for $100

A woman flashed an undercover officer moments before she was arrested in a prostitution sting near Cusseta Road, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Selenthia LaQuita Blackshear, 26, pleaded not guilty to prostitution and possession of drug-related objects. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to State Court.
Members of the Special Operations Unit were near Cusseta Road around 3:33 p.m. Saturday investigating areas where prostitutes are known to frequent.
They spotted Blackshear behind a trailer park on Victory Drive. She pulled up the left side of her shirt and exposed herself to an undercover cop who was approaching her in an unmarked vehicle, the testifying officer said.
She allegedly got into the vehicle and agreed to have sex with him in exchange for $100. She was being taken into custody on the scene when authorities found a glass smoking device in her purse, according to a police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments